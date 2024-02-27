Noble Jack-Up Rig Gets Work Offshore Norway

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a one-well contract with Norwegian oil and gas company DNO Norge for its ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Noble Invincible.

DNO Norge will use the Noble Invincible rig to drill an exploration well on PL1086 license, offshore Norway.

The contract is expected to begin in August 2024, with an estimated duration of 40 days, according to Noble Corporation.

The new contract will be executed during an option period in the rig’s existing commitment to Aker BP under the Aker BP Jack-up Alliance.

The contract requires a two-week period for BOP upgrades and then is expected to subsequently resume operations for Aker BP in October 2024.

“We are very pleased to announce this new contract with DNO Norge AS, which fits perfectly into a short gap on the Noble Invincible Aker BP well sequence,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing & Contracts.

Built in 2014, Noble Invincible is a Gusto MSC CJ70 X150 MD jack-up rig, designed for operations in the North Sea. The rig is able to accommodate 179 people, and suitable for work in a water depth of 492 ft, with the maximum drilling depth of 40,000 ft.

The PL1086 license is operated by DNO (50%), with partners Source Energy (30%) and Petoro (20%).