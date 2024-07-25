Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GA Drilling Teams Up with Petrobras for Next-Gen Downhole Drilling Systems

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Slovakia-based drilling specialist GA Drilling has entered into a technical cooperation program with Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras to deliver more efficient deep drilling system.

In cooperation with Cenpes, Petrobras’ research, development, and innovation center, the partnership aims to bring a next-generation downhole drilling system to fruition, expected to significantly reduce well construction costs and risks in challenging drilling applications.

The partnership pairs Petrobras with GA Drilling’s technology, a downhole anchoring and drive system that will form the cornerstone of an advanced autonomous reeled drilling system.

The collaboration aims to enable deep and complex offshore wells to be drilled from a light well intervention vessel rather than a more costly semi-sub or drill ship, saving 30% of well construction cost.

“Taken together, the benefits of our drilling technologies equal better efficiency, leading to lower costs, smaller operational footprint, and ultimately, lower risk overall.

“Working with Petrobras and Cenpes enables us to continue development at lightning speed, utilizing their state-of-the-art testing infrastructure and environments to advance our mission of global geothermal energy adoption,” said Igor Kocis, CEO and co-founder of GA Drilling.

Technology Drilling Engineering Industry News Activity Europe South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Valaris DS-17 drillship (Credit: Equinor)

Valaris Nets $498M Drillship Contract with Equinor for Ops...
Artist’s Rendering of Cedar FLNG (Credit: Cedar LNG)

French Company Secures Work On $4B Cedar FLNG Scheme

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

GA Drilling Teams Up with Petrobras for Next-Gen Downhole Drilling Systems

GA Drilling Teams Up with Petr

TotalEnergies Q2 Earnings Fall 6% on Weak Refined Product and Gas Demand

TotalEnergies Q2 Earnings Fall

Crown LNG Picks IKM for Engineering Design of Scottish Floating LNG Terminal

Crown LNG Picks IKM for Engine

GB Energy and Crown Estate Launch Offshore Wind Partnership

GB Energy and Crown Estate Lau

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine