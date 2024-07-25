GA Drilling Teams Up with Petrobras for Next-Gen Downhole Drilling Systems

Slovakia-based drilling specialist GA Drilling has entered into a technical cooperation program with Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras to deliver more efficient deep drilling system.

In cooperation with Cenpes, Petrobras’ research, development, and innovation center, the partnership aims to bring a next-generation downhole drilling system to fruition, expected to significantly reduce well construction costs and risks in challenging drilling applications.

The partnership pairs Petrobras with GA Drilling’s technology, a downhole anchoring and drive system that will form the cornerstone of an advanced autonomous reeled drilling system.

The collaboration aims to enable deep and complex offshore wells to be drilled from a light well intervention vessel rather than a more costly semi-sub or drill ship, saving 30% of well construction cost.

“Taken together, the benefits of our drilling technologies equal better efficiency, leading to lower costs, smaller operational footprint, and ultimately, lower risk overall.

“Working with Petrobras and Cenpes enables us to continue development at lightning speed, utilizing their state-of-the-art testing infrastructure and environments to advance our mission of global geothermal energy adoption,” said Igor Kocis, CEO and co-founder of GA Drilling.