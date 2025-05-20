Aker BP and Partners Find Oil in Norwegian Sea

Aker BP and its partners have made an oil discovery near the Skary field in the Norwegian Sea, using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig.

The oil discovery was made in the so-called E prospect near the Skary field, in wells 6507/5-13 S and 6507/5-13 A, in the license 212.

The license is run by partnership between Aker BP with operating interest of 30%, Equinor with 30%, Harbour Energy 25%, and ORLEN with 15% share.

Preliminary calculations of the size of the discovery made in the Garn Formation are between 0.48 and 1.11 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent (o.e). This corresponds to 3-7 million barrels of recoverable o.e.

Also, a minor discovery was also made in the Early Cretaceous, the size of this discovery is estimated at 0.16-0.32 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of recoverable o.e. The corresponds to 1-2 million barrels of recoverable o.e.

Wells 6507/5-13 S and A were drilled 6 kilometers southwest of the floating production and storage vessel (FPSO) Skarv FPSO, which is part of the Skarv Unit.

The licensees will consider the discovery in the Garn Formation for a potential tie-back to the Skarv FPSO.

The wells were drilled by Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 exploration rig, designed for harsh environments and capable of operating both in deep water with a dynamic positioning system and in shallow water with a dedicated mooring system.

The drilling rig meets the highest standards of the most stringent regulations and has proven track records in the North Sea, from Western Norway to the Barents Sea.