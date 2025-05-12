Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TWMA Hooks ‘Major Contract’ with BP in North Sea

(Credit: TWMA)
(Credit: TWMA)

Drilling waste management specialist TWMA has secured a contract with BP to provide drilling waste management services in the U.K. North Sea.

The three-year agreement, which includes options for renewal, started in October 2024.

The scope of work will utilize TWMA’s cutting-edge technologies, including its RotoMill, enabling the safe and efficient processing of drilling waste directly at the wellsite.

By reducing the need for transportation and maximizing recycling and reuse, TWMA’s RotoMill is said to minimize environmental impact while driving down costs and improving operational efficiencies.

“This renewed contract with bp is a significant achievement for TWMA and highlights the strength of our innovative drilling waste management solutions and the trust leading operators continue to place in us. It underscores the value of our expertise in delivering results for the UK North Sea region and reinforces our commitment to supporting bp in achieving its operational goals,” said Halle Aslaksen, Chief Executive Officer as TWMA.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

DeepSea Bollsta Set to Spud Two Wildcat Wells in Norwegian...
North Sea oil and gas platform being monitored for methane emissions by a Flylogix drone (Credit: Flylogix)

Use of Drones for Improved Security of Oil and Gas Up for...
© Kim / Adobe Stock

Valaris Lines Up Five-Well Drilling Job off West Africa...
(Credit: Archer)

Archer Inks Five-Year Deal with Repsol for Drilling...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dying or Dead?

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dyi

Current News

Erik-Jan Bijvank to Step Down as Fugro’s Group Director Europe and Africa

Erik-Jan Bijvank to Step Down

Bardex Technical Sales Engineer Selected for 2025 OTC Class of Emerging Leaders

Bardex Technical Sales Enginee

US Firm Debuts 20K Intervention Solution at Gulf of America Deepwater Field

US Firm Debuts 20K Interventio

Brava Cancels Sale of Shallow Water Assets in Brazilian State

Brava Cancels Sale of Shallow

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine