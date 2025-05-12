TWMA Hooks ‘Major Contract’ with BP in North Sea

Drilling waste management specialist TWMA has secured a contract with BP to provide drilling waste management services in the U.K. North Sea.

The three-year agreement, which includes options for renewal, started in October 2024.

The scope of work will utilize TWMA’s cutting-edge technologies, including its RotoMill, enabling the safe and efficient processing of drilling waste directly at the wellsite.

By reducing the need for transportation and maximizing recycling and reuse, TWMA’s RotoMill is said to minimize environmental impact while driving down costs and improving operational efficiencies.

“This renewed contract with bp is a significant achievement for TWMA and highlights the strength of our innovative drilling waste management solutions and the trust leading operators continue to place in us. It underscores the value of our expertise in delivering results for the UK North Sea region and reinforces our commitment to supporting bp in achieving its operational goals,” said Halle Aslaksen, Chief Executive Officer as TWMA.