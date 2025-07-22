OMV Petrom, NewMed Energy Hire Noble Drillship for Black Sea Ops

OMV Petrom and NewMed Energy, the partners in Bulgaria's Han Asparuh block in the Black Sea, have hired Noble Corporation’s Globetrotter I ultra-deepwater drillship to drill two exploration wells offshore Bulgaria.

The two wells will be drilled on the Han-Asparuh Block, located in the western Black Sea in Bulgaria, south of the Neptun Deep block in Romania and has an area of 13,712 km2 with water depths slightly below 2,000 meters.

The drilling campaign is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2024 and last approximately four months. The value of the rig contract is approximately $80 million.

The integrated drilling services will be provided by Halliburton and the well testing services will be provided by SLB.

Total drilling budget expected at approximately $198 million.

“We are excited to move forward with this important phase of our exploration program in Bulgaria. This contract underscores our commitment to investing in the region’s energy potential and to working closely with local authorities and stakeholders to ensure safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible operations,” said Cristian Hubati, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Exploration and Production.