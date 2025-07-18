Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Hires Subsea7 for Work Offshore Norway

(Credit: Subsea7)
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 has secured a contract with Equinor relating to the Fram Sør development project, offshore Norway.

The project work scope covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea structures and flowlines including 53 kilometers of production, gas lift and water injection lines.

The scope also includes installation of the umbilical system. It follows the January 2025 contract award to Subsea7 for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) that finalized the technical definition of the development.

Subsea7 did not disclose the exact value of the contract, but it defined it as large, meaning its value is between $300 million and $500 million.

Offshore installation activities are expected in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The Fram Sør area is located 10-30 kilometres north of the Equinor-operated Troll C platform, approximately 70 kilometers north-west of Bergen. 

The project will be connected to the existing Fram and Troll C infrastructure.

“This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Equinor. The FEED study enabled Subsea7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision. We look forward to working closely with Equinor to deliver the Fram Sør development safely and efficiently,” said Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway.

Contract is subject to authority approval of Plan for development and operations (PDO).

