SLB Unveils Novel Imaging Tool to Optimize Drilling Efficiency

Global energy technology company SLB has launched Retina at-bit imaging, which enables early identification of formation characteristics to optimize drilling efficiency, formation evaluation and safety.

This first-of-its-kind solution provides precise measurements at the critical point of first contact between the drill bit and the formation, providing unsurpassed image clarity in large hole sizes as drilling commences and the borehole diameter reduces progressively toward the reservoir section.

Retina addresses the limitations of traditional imagers, which are often restricted by operational factors like drilling fluid type and wellbore damage, and often not usable in the reservoir access intervals due to borehole size limitations.

Applicable to drilling operations utilizing any drilling fluid composition, Retina enables the highest-resolution imaging to date, providing critical early insights into the formation.

High-resolution images are important for geological characterization from the outset of drilling, revealing potential well-related expenditures such as mud-loss zones, hard drilling intervals and stuck-pipe events — which can add days to complete the well, incur non-productive time, and increase safety risks.

“Retina provides an unparalleled early view of the formation and its characteristics downhole, enabling better-informed decisions from the start.

“This leading-edge technology marks a significant advancement in borehole imaging, providing drillers with critical early insight in situations where it was previously impossible.

“With imaging at the bit, before the formation is affected by drilling fluids, the exceptional resolution unlocks new opportunities around drilling, fluid management, and completions, leading to significant risk reduction and production optimization,” said Cecilia Prieto, president, Well Construction, SLB.