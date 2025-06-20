Libya Blocks Greek Tender for Hydrocarbon Exploration Off Crete

Libya's internationally recognised government of national unity has objected to Greece's approval of an international tender for hydrocarbon exploration off the island of Crete, saying some of the blocks infringe upon its own maritime zones.

The two countries have been trying to mend relations strained by an accord signed in 2019 between the Libyan government and Greece's regional rival Turkey, which mapped out a sea area between them close to the Greek island.

Greece opposed the agreement, saying it had no legal basis as it sought to create an exclusive economic zone from Turkey's southern Mediterranean shore to Libya's northeast coast, ignoring the presence of Crete.

Last month, Athens invited bidders for hydrocarbon exploration in two blocks south of Crete following an expression of interest by U.S. major Chevron.

Libya's Tripoli-based foreign ministry said in a statement late on Thursday that some of the tendered sea blocks off Crete fell within disputed zones and were "a clear violation of Libya's sovereign rights".

The ministry objected "to any exploration or drilling activities in these areas without a prior legal understanding that respects the rules of international law", it said, calling on Greek authorities to prioritise dialogue and negotiation.

Libya's eastern-based government of Osama Hamad, a rival to the government of national unity, has also objected to Greek tenders in the disputed maritime zone, its foreign ministry said on Friday.

Responding to questions at the Greek parliament, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said Greece was willing to discuss with Libya "the delimitation of maritime zones within the framework of international law".

Gerapetritis is expected to visit Libya in the coming weeks, an official with the Greek foreign ministry told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

(Reuters)