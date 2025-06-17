ExxonMobil Hires EnerMech for Decom Job in Gulf of America

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a contract by ExxonMobil to deliver a complete flowline decommissioning package for the Hoover Diana development in the Gulf of America.

EnerMech’s scope includes decommissioning the subsea flowlines, marking the company’s first major decommissioning campaign in the region.

The Hoover and Diana fields, located approximately 160 miles south of Galveston, Texas, have been a landmark offshore development since 2000.

The project utilizes the once pioneering floating production deep draft caisson vessel technology and gained the world record for deepwater drilling and production depths.

An expert team integrating multiple service lines from EnerMech’s Energy Solutions division will be deployed, including coiled tubing, pressure pumping, chemical services, filtration, separation, and pipeline gauging.

The scope includes flushing, pigging, and filling subsea pipelines to safely remove hydrocarbons and prepare for decommissioning. This involves flushing of the umbilical, pipeline flushing, and seawater fill operations for the subsea flowline loop, as well as nitrogen flushing via subsea vessel, coiled tubing services, and final seawater filling for the Northern Diana flowline.

“The Hoover-Diana project marks our first large-scale decommissioning engagement in the Gulf of Mexico, building on the strong relationship we’ve developed with ExxonMobil in Guyana since 2018. Executing a multi-service end-of-lifecycle project of this scale requires a highly skilled and competent workforce,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.