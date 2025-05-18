Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New Wave & Current Simulation Center

Balmoral Comtec recently invested more than $1.3m in a new wave and current simulation center, a facility that will be used to help develop Balmoral’s own subsea technologies, including its HexDefense, the proprietary scour protection system which mitigates the risk of subsea cable failure. Fraser Milne, Engineering and Projects Director, discusses the new wave and current simulation center and it’s overall value to both the company and to the industry as a whole, as it welcomes outside organizations in to use the center.





