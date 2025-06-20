Scottish Floating Wind Farm Secures Onshore Planning Consent

Muir Mhòr floating wind farm, being developed by Vattenfall and Fred. Olsen Seawind, has received consent for the onshore application fron Aberdeenshire Council today in a big step forward for the 1 GW project.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the local authority’s Infrastructure Services Committee, with councilors backing the plans to connect the project to the National Grid.

It means that planning permission has now been granted in principle for the wind farm’s onshore infrastructure, which includes underground cabling and a substation.

A separate offshore consent application covering the wind farm itself was submitted at the end of 2024, and is currently being considered by the Scottish Government.

Muir Mhòr is the first fully floating offshore wind farm from the ScotWind leasing process to achieve onshore planning consent, following extensive consultation with local communities and stakeholders.

If its offshore application is approved, the project is set to start generating clean and renewable power in the early 2030s.

Once operational, the wind farm will be able to generate up to 1 GW of clean power, enough to provide electricity for the equivalent of up to 1.2 million homes every year.

Muir Mhòr is a 50/50 joint venture between Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall.

The wind farm – whose name means ‘Great Sea’ in Gaelic – will be located off the east coast of Scotland, approximately 63km from the coast of Peterhead.

“The granting of onshore planning consent is a very important moment for our project, and we are delighted that Aberdeenshire Council has decided to give the go-ahead.

“Our submission followed a long period of consultation where we listened carefully to those impacted by our development, took on board their feedback, and made adjustments.

“Our focus is now on gaining approval for our offshore consent application from the Scottish Government, so our project can move ahead and bolster the UK’s energy security,” said David Hinshelwood, project director for Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm.