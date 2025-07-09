E-CTV Aces Tryouts at Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

Artemis Technologies has demonstrated its latest electric crew transfer vessel (E-CTV) at Vattenfall's Aberdeen offshore wind farm, in partnership with Vattenfall, Tidal Transit, Lloyd's Register and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

The technical demonstration of a dual propulsion, 100% electric Artemis EF-12 CTV at an operational offshore wind farm marks a major milestone, showcasing the culmination of research, design and development over a number of years.

Vattenfall, a leading European energy company, in partnership with ORE Catapult, facilitated the demonstration and access to the Aberdeen offshore wind farm, while Tidal Transit, specialists in electrified offshore wind farm access, provided CTV operational expertise.

The Artemis 12-passenger eFoiler CTV demonstration project is part-funded by the U.K. Government through the U.K. Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) program in the Department for Transport.

The successful completion of the demonstration highlights the value of cross-industry collaboration in addressing the evolving needs of offshore wind operations. As the sector continues to grow, partnerships like this play a vital role in supporting the development and adoption of the latest maritime technologies.

“We are committed to developing technology that contributes to the decarbonization of the maritime industry. This technical demonstration provided an essential platform to test the capabilities of the dual propulsion Artemis EF-12 CTV.

“This included operating in a variety of sea and weather conditions and performing critical bollard push maneuvers, in order to demonstrate the vessel’s stability, efficiency, and performance,” said Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies.

“Facilitating this demonstration was an important step in supporting the decarbonization of wind farm operations. At Vattenfall we’re always keen to support new technology that aims to reduce the environmental impact of our work, whilst improving the efficiency of operations,” added Kenneth Henriksen, Product Manager of Vattenfall.