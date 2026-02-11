UK Grants Consent for 1.5GW Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm

The UK government has granted development consent for the 1.5 GW Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind project in the Southern North Sea, being developed by TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and affiliates, and Gulf Development

The development consent paves the for construction of up to 100 offshore wind turbines off the Lincolnshire coast.

The project, located about 54 km (33 miles) offshore, is designed to generate renewable power equivalent to the electricity use of around 1.6 million homes.

Power will be transmitted via underground onshore cables from a landfall near Anderby Marsh to a new substation at Surfleet Marsh in South Lincolnshire.

The decision follows a recommendation from the Planning Inspectorate after an examination process that included consultation with local communities and stakeholders.

“TotalEnergies is delighted that the Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind project has reached this important milestone. TotalEnergies has been a long-term investor in this project, which will make a significant contribution to providing low-carbon power to homes and businesses across the UK,” said Nicolas Payer, Country Chair for TotalEnergies UK.

“The consent award for Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind comes after four years of hard work by some of the most talented individuals in the industry and is a testament to the thorough and diligent approach undertaken by the project team,” added Sharn Ward, Head of Europe for Corio Generation.

Outer Dowsing is expected to operate for more than 35 years and reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 2 million tonnes per year through renewable power generation.