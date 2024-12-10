'Great Sea' Floating Wind Farm Files Key Consent Applications to Scottish Gov

Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm, developed by joint venture partners Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall, has submitted both offshore and onshore consent applications to Scottish authorities.

The project is the first fully floating offshore wind farm from the ScotWind leasing process to reach the point of submitting both offshore and onshore consent applications for determination, following a 12-month period of consultation with local communities and stakeholders most impacted by the development.

Once operational the wind farm will be able to generate up to 1 GW of clean power, enough to provide electricity for the equivalent of up to 1.2 million homes every year.

“The submission of our two consent applications is a hugely significant milestone, not just for our team who have worked so hard to get here, but for Scotland and the rest of the UK as well.

“We have listened closely to those impacted by our development and made adjustments to our applications, taking on board their feedback and the sensitivities they have raised, and trust this is reflected in the planning determinations.

“Muir Mhòr is on its way to becoming one of the world’s first commercial scale floating offshore wind projects,” David Hinshelwood, project director for Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm.

The wind farm - whose name means ‘Great Sea’ in Gaelic - will be located off the east coast of Scotland, approximately 63km from the coast of Peterhead.

If the consent applications are approved in the next nine to 12 months by the Scottish government and Aberdeenshire Council, Muir Mhòr could start generating clean power in the early 2030s.