Beacon Offshore Energy Begins Production US at Shenandoah Field

Beacon Offshore Energy LLC said it began oil and natural gas production at its Shenandoah field off the coast of Louisiana on Friday, nearly a month after it was originally expected to commence.

Beacon, which in May said it expects first oil in June, expects to ramp up the Phase 1 wells during the third quarter to deliver about 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The floating production system has a nameplate capacity of 120,000 bpd and 140 million cubic feet per day.

Phase 2 of the Shenandoah development is expected to be drilled and completed by mid-2026.

The Houston-based privately held company also sanctioned the development of the Shenandoah South project, with initial production from the first well expected to occur in the second quarter of 2028.

(Reuters)