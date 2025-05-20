Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Velesto’s Jack-Up Rig Up for Drilling Job Offshore Vietnam

NAGA 4 drilling rig (Credit: Velesto)
NAGA 4 drilling rig (Credit: Velesto)

Malaysia’s oil and gas services firm Velesto has secured a drilling contract by Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company (PQPOC) for its NAGA 4 jack-up drilling rig, which will be put to work off Vietnam.

Under the long-term contract, Velesto’s NAGA 4 rig will undertake drilling activities for more than 40 wells.

Operations are expected to begin in the first half of 2026, marking Velesto’s expansion into the Southeast Asian market, particularly Vietnam.

NAGA 4 is a premium independent-leg cantilever jack-up drilling rig with drilling depth capability of 30,000 feet and has a rated operating water depth of 400 feet.

“We are grateful to PQPOC for the award of this contract. This contract award reflects continued confidence in our operational capabilities and underscores our ability to deliver safe, efficient, and high-quality drilling services.

“It also supports our focus on securing value-accretive projects that strengthen earnings visibility and optimize fleet deployment,” said Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim, President of Velesto,

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

Aker BP and Partners Find Oil in Norwegian Sea
(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP Secures Drilling Permit for Multiple Wildcat Wells...
Hoegh Gandria will be converted to FSRU for deployment to the LNG terminal in Port of Sumed, Egypt (Credit: Höegh Evi, Norway)

Seatrium, Höegh Evi Agree LNG Tanker Conversion Job into...
(Credit: TWMA)

TWMA Hooks ‘Major Contract’ with BP in North Sea

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wi

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New Wave & Current Simulation Center

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New W

Current News

SLB Unveils Novel Imaging Tool to Optimize Drilling Efficiency

SLB Unveils Novel Imaging Tool

Ithaca Energy Bolsters Stake in North Sea Gas Field

Ithaca Energy Bolsters Stake i

Velesto’s Jack-Up Rig Up for Drilling Job Offshore Vietnam

Velesto’s Jack-Up Rig Up for D

Geoquip Marine Wraps Up Surveys for German Offshore Wind Projects

Geoquip Marine Wraps Up Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine