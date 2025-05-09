Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Puts 76 Offshore Oil and Gas Block on Offer

© corlaffra / Adobe Stock
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Norway offered 76 new blocks to explore for oil and gas in the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea on Friday in a so-called APA licensing round, an annual event awarding acreage in mature parts of the continental shelf, the energy ministry said.

Norway is Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas and a major producer of crude, pumping on average more than four million barrels of oil equivalent per day, but faces an expected decline in output in coming years as older fields are depleted.

"We will explore more, find more and extract more," Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement.

"Further exploration is essential in order to limit the decline in output after 2030," he added.

Eight of the new blocks were in the Norwegian Sea while 68 were in the Arctic Barents Sea.

The deadline for oil companies to submit applications is September 2, and with awards expected to be announced in early 2026, the ministry said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Barents Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Stork)

Altrad’s Stork Gets Inspection Contract for Ithaca Energy
Challenger USV (Credit: DeepOcean)

Newbuild USV Challenger Getting Ready for...
(Credit: Sentinel Subsea)

Sentinel Subsea Completes Well Monitoring Job in North Sea
(Credit: Viridien)

ONGC Buys Viridien’s Sercel Offshore Logistics Solution

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal

Current News

UK Bumps Up Offshore Wind Incentives Funding to $720M

UK Bumps Up Offshore Wind Ince

Petrobras Finds Oil in Aram Block Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Finds Oil in Aram Bl

Pemex Considers Reactivating Old Wells to Boost Oil Output

Pemex Considers Reactivating O

CIP Sells 10% Stake in Fengmiao I Offshore Wind Farm to MOL

CIP Sells 10% Stake in Fengmia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine