Valaris Nets $498M Drillship Contract with Equinor for Ops Offshore Brazil

Equinor Energy do Brasil, a subsidiary of Equinor, has awarded a multi-year contract to Valaris for its VALARIS DS-17 drillship, which will be deployed offshore Brazil on Raia project.

The estimated total contract value is approximately $498 million, inclusive of MPD, additional services and fees for mobilization and minor rig upgrades. The contract has an estimated total duration of 852 days.

It includes a 672-day drilling program that is expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

The rig will be on standby for an estimated duration of 180 days between the end of the rig’s current program and the beginning of the operating period.

During the standby period, the rig may be available for work both inside and outside Brazil, which could lead to incremental revenue, Valaris said.

“This contract award is a testament to the quality of our crews and the collaborative nature of our relationship with Equinor. We are grateful to Equinor for the investments they have made in leading-edge safety and automation technology on VALARIS DS-17 and the trust they have placed in us to execute their development programs offshore Brazil.

"In addition, this contract further underscores our track record of delivering high-performing assets following a reactivation,” said Anton Dibowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valaris.

Equinor’s Raia project partners are Repsol Sinpoec Brazil (35%) and Petrobras (30%).