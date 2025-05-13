Strategic Marine Delivers Second Hybrid Fast Crew Boat to Malaysian Operator

Centus Marine, a Malaysian operator of fast crew boats, has taken delivery of the second hybrid fast crew boat (FCB) from the Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine.

The vessel, named Centus Alesha, features Strategic Marine’s hybrid propulsion system, which is said to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The delivery builds on the success of the first hybrid FCB delivered in 2024.

“The delivery of Centus Alesha reflects our strong and ongoing relationship with Centus Marine. We are proud to contribute another vessel that aligns with our shared mission of leading sustainable innovation in offshore transport,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.

“Centus Alesha represents another big step forward in our decarbonisation efforts. We are excited to expand our hybrid fleet and raise the bar for operational and environmental excellence in the region,” added Derick Soo of Centus Marine.