Aker Solutions, PTAS JV Hooks Brownfield Services Extension off Brunei

PTAS Aker Solutions, a local joint venture between Aker Solutions and the Brunei company PTAS, has secured a two-year contract extension to provide offshore maintenance and modification services to Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

The extension is a result of the customer exercising an option included in the current agreement, and its valued between $148 million and $247 million.

PTAS Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract extension for delivery of Offshore Restoration Maintenance Construction (ORMC) services for Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

The work will be managed from PTAS Aker Solutions’s office in Kuala Belait, Brunei Darussalam.

The scope of work covers maintenance and upgrades to sustain production levels across offshore assets in the South China Sea, with PTAS Aker Solutions serving as the main contractor.

"We look forward to leveraging an optimized delivery model and driving targeted improvement initiatives during this contract period. As the main contractor, we are committed to enhancing new ways of working and improving performance and efficiency while delivering cost reductions across the value chain", said Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle Business.

Aker Solutions secured the first ORMC contract for Brunei Shell Petroleum in 2012 and the current contract in 2020 as PTAS Aker Solutions.