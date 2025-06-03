CDWE Wraps Up Pin Pile Installation Job for Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

CDWE, a joint venture between CSBC Corporation and DEME Offshore, has completed the installation of pin piles for the Hai Long offshore wind farm, being built in Taiwan.

A total of 219 pin piles have been installed using the Green Jade heavy lift vessel, paving the way for the upcoming jacket foundation installation campaign.

Hai Long project exceeds 1 GW and consists of Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind farms, spanning three sites in the Taiwan Strait 45-70 kilometers off the coast and is jointly developed by Mitsui & Co, Northland Power, and Gentari.

Hai Long is will feature 73 Siemens Gamesa's flagship wind turbines SG 14-222 DD, each rated at 14 MW.

Hai Long 2 is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, with Hai Long 3 set for completion in 2026.

“A huge thank you to our amazing Green Jade and CDWE project team, along with our client, auxiliary fleet, subcontractors, and suppliers. Together, we’re driving progress and creating a greener future as part of Taiwan’s sustainable energy vision,” CDWE said on social media.