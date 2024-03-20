Atlanta FPSO Sets Sail for Brazil

Oil and gas company Enauta has confirmed that the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit Atlanta started sailing towards its final location at the Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

After the conclusion of the activities in Dubai and sea trials, the unit set sail toward Brazil, with the travel time estimated at 45 days, which may vary depending on sea conditions.

Once the platform arrives to its location, anchoring and submarine systems connection works will start, according to Enauta.

"This is another important step, which marks the successful completion of the adaptation phase of the FPSO Atlanta, aiming to deliver the project on time and within budget. There were more than 9 million hours worked, without incidents, which demonstrates the highest level of safety standards on the part of the team that worked on the adaptation of the ship," said Vinícius P., Executive Manager of Atlanta Deployment.

The FPSO Atlanta, supplied by Malaysia's Yinson Production, will be deployed at Enauta's Atlanta field, with oil production set with six production wells.

It has the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil and 140,000 barrels of water per day, and to stock 1.6 million barrels of oil.

In September 2023, Enauta started the installation works on Atlanta’s Phase I, which will bring a larger capacity FPSO to the field that has so far been producing oil via the Petrojarl I FPSO.

The FPSO Atlanta’s first oil is expected in August 2024, in accordance with the initial project’s schedule, the company said.



