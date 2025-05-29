Portuguese Firm Bags $280M for Maintenance Work on Petrobras' Platforms

Portuguese group Mota-Engil, through its Empresa Construtora do Brasil unit, has signed a contract with Petrobras to deliver offshore platform maintenance services in Brazil.

The contract, worth approximately R$1.61 billion or $280 million, will have an estimated term of 48 months.

The scope covers the execution of maintenance, construction and assembly services on offshore oil platforms, namely, the piping installation, the manufacture and installation of metal structures, the boiler making (opening and closing of vessels, filters, tanks, towers, heat exchangers), the assembly of scaffolding, the painting, the electrical / instrumentation maintenance and automation.

"With this contract, Mota-Engil significantly strengthens its backlog in Brazil, with one of the most important clients in the oil and gas sector, for which it has provided several services in recent years, and in a core market where it intends to further strengthen its presence“ the company said in a statement.