Santos and QatarEnergy Agree Mid-Term LNG Supply

Santos has signed a mid-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contract with QatarEnergy Trading.

The contract is to supply approximately 0.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum over a period of two years from 2026 with LNG being supplied from Santos’ portfolio of world-class LNG assets on a delivered ex-ship basis.

Santos’ portfolio of high-quality, tier-one customers now comprises, Hokkaido Gas, Shizuoka Gas, TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia, Glencore Singapore, Mitsubishi Corporation, PETRONAS, KOGAS, Osaka Gas, JERA, Sinopec (Unipec Asia), CPC Corporation, and now QatarEnergy.

The portfolio is around 90% contracted and around 85% oil linked on average between 2025-29.

“We continue to see very strong demand in Asia for high heating value LNG from projects such as Barossa and PNG LNG, as well as for reliable regional supply. Santos remains committed to supporting the energy security and emissions reduction strategies of our valued customers across Asia,” said Kevin Gallagher, Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

LNG Middle East Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

