Final Subsea System Components for Atlanta FPSO En Route to Brazil

The final pieces of subsea system equipment that will support the production from Enauta’s floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit Atlanta at Brazil's Santos Basin have been shipped.

The flexible pipeline system, the final subsea system component that will support the first oil production at the Atlanta field, set sail from England to Brazil on March 15, 2024, Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has informed.

Delivery of the system expected by the end of the month, according to Enauta.

The FPSO Atlanta’s first oil is expected in August 2024, in accordance with the initial project’s schedule, the company reconfirmed.

In September 2023, Enauta started the installation works on Atlanta’s Phase I, which will bring a larger capacity FPSO to the field that has so far been producing oil via the Petrojarl I FPSO.

The FPSO Atlanta will be supplied by Malaysia's Yinson Production and deployed at Enauta's Atlanta field, with oil production set with six production wells.

FPSO Atlanta has the production capacity of 50,000 BOPD and a maximum storage capacity of 1,251,000 bbls.