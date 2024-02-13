Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Video: Atlanta II FPSO Gets Its Anchors Offshore Brazil

Oil and gas company Enauta has released a short video showing the installation of mooring lines and torpedo anchors, designed by London Marine Consultants (LMC), for the FPSO Atlanta II offshore Brazil.

The moorings are installed in over 1500 meters of water depth offshore Brazil on behalf of Malaysian FPSO leasing firm Yinson Production and end client Enauta, according to LMC.

The installation of moorings and anchors are part of the campaign which started in September 2023 for Atlanta’s Phase I, which will bring a larger capacity FPSO to the field that has so far been producing oil via the Petrojarl I FPSO.

The FPSO Atlanta II, to be supplied by Yinson Production, will be connected at Santos Basin field with up to the 20 mooring lines later in 2024.

Each mooring line, comprised of hybrid chain and polyester components, is over 2.5 km long, making a combined mooring length of nearly 50 km.

In late January 2023, Enauta’s first subsea multiphase pumping (MPP) system was shipped, supplied by OneSea, which will be operated by FPSO Atlanta.

The system is made up of a series of pieces of equipment that left Norway, and will be delivered in 30 days to Rio de Janeiro, where they will be stored until its installation in the second quarter of 2024.

“This is another important delivery for the first oil from the Atlanta field definitive system, scheduled for August, according to the original deadline and budget,” Enauta said.

The FPSO Atlanta will have the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil and 140,000 barrels of water per day, and to stock 1.6 million barrels of oil.

