J+S Subsea Delivers Control Systems for Canadian Oil and Gas Project

Subsea controls specialist J+S Subsea has completed its first project in Canada, which involved the supply of three subsea battery-powered control systems to maintain integrity of the subsea electrical infrastructure at an offshore oil and gas field.

J+S Subsea systems will maintain integrity of the subsea electrical infrastructure when topside electrical power is unavailable, the company said.

The project has been delivered through a collaborative approach involving Viper Innovations, Verlume, Richmond Mills Fabrication and MH Engineering (Fife), as well as J+S Subsea.

The scope included the design, engineering, manufacture, marinisation and testing of subsea-deployed systems that will maintain continuous application of Viper Innovations’ cutting-edge V-LIFE technology.

The patented electrical passivation signal maintains the electrical integrity of the field and satellite extensions 350km off the coast of Canada, while the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is disconnected from the system during scheduled maintenance.

The J+S Subsea systems can be recharged on the deck of a Construction Support Vessel (CSV) or onshore, via the supplied charger, and redeployed for a further 90-days.

Each system consists of a Verlume-supplied subsea battery and separate J+S Subsea control unit housing Viper’s V-SLIM (Subsea Line Integrity Monitor), with mating Electrical Flying Leads (EFL), housed in a steel frame constructed in accordance with DNV regulations.

Central to delivery of the time-critical project was the ability to capitalize on the availability of components in J+S Subsea’s Legacy Locker, an open industry portal for the re-use, refurbishment, repurposing and recycling of subsea equipment.

“Our unique and innovative Legacy Locker was pivotal in accelerating turnaround time for this bespoke project. This, combined with our inhouse technical expertise, made us ideally positioned to deliver for our client and underline our strategy of sustained growth,” said Phil Reid, J+S Subsea Managing Director.