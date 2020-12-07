Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Indonesia: Inpex Signs MoU for Abadi LNG Sale

December 7, 2020

File map - Inpex
File map - Inpex

Japanese oil and gas firm Inpex has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the sale of gas from its Abadi project in Indonesia to the local company with PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGN).

Abadi gas field is located in the Masela Block, in the Arafura Sea, offshore Indonesia. The Abadi LNG project is based on an onshore LNG development concept.

"Discussions will now commence regarding sales and purchase of the LNG supply from the Project to PGN, the largest national gas company which owns and manages the majority of domestic gas infrastructure and is responsible to carry out a gasification program in Indonesia," Inpex said Friday announcing the MoU with PGN.

The Abadi project is the first large-scale integrated LNG development project operated by Inpex in Indonesia and follows on from the Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG Project in Australia.

"The Abadi gas field features excellent reservoir productivity and contains significant resource volumes, raising expectations of efficient development and stable LNG production operations over the long-term," Inpex said.

The project will produce a total output of natural gas (LNG equivalent) of 10.5 million tons per year and up to approximately 35,000 barrels of condensate per day, with the production start-up expected in 2027-2028.

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Illlustration - A semi-submersible type floating offshore wind turbine foundation called the WindFloat. Credit: Untrakdrover/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

VIDEO: Floating Offshore Wind: Opportunities & Challenges
Credit: Jan De Nul

First Steel Cut for Jan De Nul's Offshore Installation...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Keppel Hits Awilco with Another Arbitration Notice, Rig...
Drilling
Akademik Cherskiy - Image by Sergei Skriabin - MarineTraffic.com

Russian Pipe-laying Vessel Stops near Nord Stream 2...
Offshore

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

VIDEO: Floating Offshore Wind: Opportunities & Challenges

VIDEO: Floating Offshore Wind: Opportunities & Challenges

Current News

Eni Eyes Greenfield Development, M&A to Accelerate Renewables Push

Eni Eyes Greenfield Development, M&A to Accelerate Renewables Push

UK: Ofgem Greenlights $53.4B Energy Network Investment Plan

UK: Ofgem Greenlights $53.4B Energy Network Investment Plan

Norway: Equinor Drills Dry Well in North Sea

Norway: Equinor Drills Dry Well in North Sea

Woodside's CEO Coleman to Retire in 2021

Woodside's CEO Coleman to Retire in 2021

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine