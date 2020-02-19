Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Indonesia: Inpex Finds Buyers for Masela Gas

February 19, 2020

Inpex's Masela Block containing the Abadi gas field - Image by Inpex
Inpex's Masela Block containing the Abadi gas field - Image by Inpex

A unit of Japan's Inpex Corp signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding to supply gas to Indonesian state companies PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) and PT Pupuk Indonesia.

It would be the first sales deal for gas produced from Indonesia's Masela block after the government approved last year Inpex's revised development plan for the $20 billion project.

Pupuk Indonesia is expected to buy 150 million standard cubic feet per day via pipeline, which Pupuk will use to feed a refinery, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said in a statement.

PLN is estimated to take 2 million to 3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, PLN director Syofvi Felienty Roekman told reporters on the sideline of the MoU signing ceremony.

Inpex, which controls 65% of the project, planned to start front-end engineering design (FEED) this year with the aim of starting LNG production from Masela in 2027-2028.

The plant is expected to produce 9.5 million tonnes of LNG a year from the block, as well as distribute 150 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas through its pipeline. 

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Energy Industry News Asia Gas Indonesia

Related Offshore News

(Image: Kongsberg)

Mapping in the Cloud
Inpex's Masela Block containing the Abadi gas field - Image by Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex Finds Buyers for Masela Gas


Trending Offshore News

PFLNG Dua sailaway ceremony - Image by Petronas

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field
Energy
For illustration only; Valaris 120 at J-Area - Image by; Capt Nicholas McIntyre MNM - Marine Traffic

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig
North Sea

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

First Subsea Guards NnG OWF

First Subsea Guards NnG OWF

EDS Wraps Up Horns Rev 3 Work

EDS Wraps Up Horns Rev 3 Work

Alphabet Winds Down Makani

Alphabet Winds Down Makani

COWI Wins Atlantic Shores OWP

COWI Wins Atlantic Shores OWP

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine