Remote energy sites run with fewer people permanently on site and more people rotating through. In the Gulf of America, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) counted 371 manned platforms in late 2024, while installations such as Aker BP's Hod B are a normally unmanned wellhead platform operated from another field. In the UK, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) reports that 43,802 individuals were recorded through offshore personnel tracking in 2025.

Every one of those people needs the right access at the right time, whether they arrive by helicopter, crew boat or pickup truck. Choosing credentials that fit the site, the workforce and the regulations makes that much easier to manage.

Start With Who Needs Access, and When

Good access planning starts with people rather than hardware. Most remote sites have four broad groups: core crew, rotating contractors, short-visit service technicians and occasional visitors such as inspectors. Each group needs different access for a different length of time.

Zone mapping comes next. A control room, telecoms room, chemical store and vehicle gate rarely need the same rules. Take a hypothetical onshore compressor station hosting a three-day valve service crew. The crew needs the compressor building and laydown area for those three days, and nothing else. Writing that down first makes the credential choice far clearer.

Regulation Sets the Baseline

On US outer continental shelf (OCS) facilities covered by the US Coast Guard's OCS access control rules, operators must check the identification of anyone seeking to board. Unescorted access is limited to people who hold a Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) and are authorized to be on the facility.

Onshore, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Pipeline Security Guidelines recommend procedures, such as manual or electronic sign in and sign out, for controlling access to facilities and restricted areas. The guidelines are guidance rather than requirements, and electronic credentials make them simpler to follow.

Electronic credentials also turn these checks into routine. Every entry is linked to a named person, and the record is ready when an auditor or the operator asks for it. Escorted visitors can be issued time-limited credentials that expire automatically at the end of the visit.

Matching the Credential to the Site

No single credential suits every door. Modern access control credentials range from encrypted DESFire cards and fobs to mobile badges on a phone or smartwatch and keypad PINs, so one site can mix types by role and by door.

Encrypted cards and fobs: A good fit for gloved hands and for crew who don't carry company phones on site.

Mobile credentials: Suit contractors who already carry phones, since badges can be set up before a rotation starts and removed when it ends.

Card plus PIN: Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for control rooms and critical equipment rooms, where two factors give extra assurance.

Vehicle credentials: License plate recognition (LPR) at onshore pads and terminals, so regular vehicles pass through gates smoothly.

Built for Harsh Conditions and Thin Connectivity

Hardware choices matter as much as credential type. A few questions are worth putting to any supplier:

Hazardous areas: Are readers rated for use near process areas where that's required?

Weather and corrosion: How do readers and enclosures cope with salt air, dust and wide temperature swings?

Hosting: Will the system run in the cloud or on-premise, and how does that fit satellite bandwidth and connectivity limits offshore?





Energy operators can borrow from other remote industries, where remote mining site security planning also starts with long perimeters, harsh weather and small on-site teams.

Fast Changes at Crew Change

Rotations are where good credential management pays off. Syncing the access system with HR and identity tools such as Active Directory, Okta or Workday means a new starter's access is ready on day one and a leaver's access ends the same day. Crew moving between installations keep one identity, with access that changes as their assignment does. For operators running large numbers of rotating contractors, contingent workforce compliance — keeping certifications, TWIC status and site authorizations current — is easier when the access system draws from a single source of truth.

Entry records can also feed into personnel on board (POB) reporting, and they give onshore remote operations centers a clearer view of who is on site.

The Right Mix for Every Site

Remote energy sites don't need one credential everywhere. A mix of cards, mobile badges, PINs and vehicle credentials, matched to people and zones, makes access easier to run at every crew change. It also gives operators clear records for regulators and a simpler working day for the people on site.