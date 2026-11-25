IKM Testing has completed a conductor cutting and retrieval campaign at the Sean Papa platform in the North Sea six days ahead of schedule, using new cutting verification technology that achieved significant cost savings for the client.

The campaign, carried out alongside field operator ONE-Dyas and rig operator Swift Drilling, was completed in eight days against an original 14-day plan, and according to IKM Testing, helped deliver an estimated $1.96 million (£1.5 million) in cost savings.

The work involved the deployment of a bespoke conductor cutting verification system developed by IKM Testing in collaboration with specialist supplier ANT.

The technology uses patented sensors fitted externally to the conductor to detect when the outermost conductor has been fully cut, reducing reliance on additional cutting tool passes.

The sensors transmit verification results to a control system, where a green indicator confirms that a completed cut has been detected.

The system was deployed alongside IKM Testing's abrasive waterjet cutting technology and bespoke conductor retrieval equipment during the cutting, sectioning and retrieval operations.

The Sean Papa campaign marked the technology's third commercial deployment and its first application for ONE-Dyas.

The project follows earlier work by IKM Testing for ONE-Dyas at the Sean Romeo platform.

IKM Testing said the campaign demonstrated the potential for cutting verification technology to reduce offshore operational time, costs and exposure during decommissioning activities.