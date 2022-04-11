Aker BP's Hod B Field Starts Production

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has started production from the Hod B field in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Production start-up comes less than two years after the first steel was cut for the unmanned Hod B platform at Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal.

In the period leading up to production start-up, Subsea 7 installed and connected the gas lift pipelines, production flowlines, and umbilicals. The Maersk Invincible jack-up rig has drilled six production wells, and modification work has been carried out at the Valhall field center.

Hod B is a normally unmanned wellhead platform, remotely operated from the Valhall field facilities. Production from the Hod field will have close to zero CO2 emissions thanks to power from shore, Aker BP said.

Aker BP and partner Pandion Energy expect Hod to produce 40 million barrels of oil.

“We continue to increase value creation from the giant Valhall through new projects and a major ongoing modernization of the area. Hod is an important contribution towards achieving the Valhall ambition of producing a total of two billion barrels from the area,” says Valhall Asset Manager Ole Johan Molvig.

