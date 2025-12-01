Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS Secures First OBN Job for 2026 in Europe

Published

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe.

The company's node-on-a-rope crew is scheduled to mobilize early May 2026, and the contract has a duration of approximately 60 days.

"We are very pleased to secure our first OBN contract for the 2026 season in Europe. The European market currently has several tenders for OBN projects planned for 2026, and our goal is to build a robust acquisition campaign in the region.

“This award comes from a valued repeat customer who recognizes the strength of our OBN technology, our proven track record in project execution and our ability to deliver high-quality data on time, providing critical insights to optimize production,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

