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OKEA Raises Recoverable Resource Estimate at North Sea Field

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Brage platform (Credit: OKEA)
Brage platform (Credit: OKEA)

Norwegian oil and gas firm OKEA has increased recoverable resource estimates for the Talisker West discovery at the Brage field in the North Sea following further subsurface evaluation.

The company said P50 recoverable resources in the Talisker Statfjord formation have risen to 28 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), up from a previous estimate of 19 mmboe.

Total recoverable volumes from the Statfjord and Cook formations combined are now estimated at 23-44 mmboe, compared with an earlier range of 16–33 mmboe.

The development plan remains unchanged, with production expected to start in 2027.

The Talisker West discovery is located around 10 km east of the Oseberg field and approximately 120 km west of Bergen. The well was drilled from the Brage platform to a measured depth of 10,223 meters.

OKEA said the discovery represents low-cost barrels that can be developed efficiently using existing infrastructure at the Brage platform, with an expected break-even cost below $10 per barrel of oil equivalent.

The license partners are OKEA (operator, 35.2%), Lime Petroleum (33.8434%), DNO Norge (14.2567%), Petrolia NOCO (12.2575%) and M Vest Energy (4.4424%).

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Oil and Gas

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