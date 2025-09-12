Recent Oil Find in North Sea Up for Tie-Back to Brage Field

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has provided more details about the recent oil discovery at OKEA-operated license in the North Sea, which is being considered for tie-back to the nearby Brage field.

Norwegian oil and gas firm OKEA and its partners have made an oil discovery near the Brage field in the North Sea in August 2025.

The discovery was made in the 31/4-A-15 B, part of the license 055, operated by OKEA with 35.2% working interest.

Other partners in the license include Lime Petroleum (33.84%), DNO Norge (14.25%), Petrolia NOCO (12.25%), M Vest Energy (4.44%).

The preliminary estimated size of the discoveries in well is 0.3-1.11 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent (2-7 million barrels) in the Cook Formation and 2.2-4.1 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalent (14-26 million barrels) in the Statfjord group in the Talisker area.

The well was drilled from Brage, and the partners are considering tying the discovery back to the Brage field, according to NOD.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Cook Formation and the Statfjord group.

Wellbore 31/4-A-15 B encountered 25 meters of oil in the Cook Formation, in sandstone layers totaling 52,4 meters, with moderate reservoir properties. The oil/water contact was not encountered.

In the Statfjord group, the wellbore encountered 63 meters of oil in a total of 171 meters of sandstone with moderate to good reservoir properties. The oil/water contact was encountered at 2616 meters below the sea level.

The well was not formation-tested, but data collection and sampling have been carried out.

The wellbore was drilled to respective measured and vertical depths of 10,223 meters and 2759 meters below the sea level. It was terminated in the Lunde Formation in the Upper Triassic.

The wellbore has been permanently plugged and abandoned.