OKEA Discovers More Petroleum at Brage Field in North Sea

Brage platform (Credit: OKEA)
Norwegian oil and gas firm OKEA and its partners have discovered petroleum in the North Sea, off Norway.

The well was drilled from the Brage installation, and the discovery was made in connection with drilling a development well for oil (31/4-A-15 D) in the Knockando Fensfjord prospect, part of production license 055.

Preliminary estimates indicate additional resources for Brage of between 0.5 and 1.5 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent (o.e.) if the discovery is oil. If it is gas, the preliminary volume estimate is between 0.4 and 0.9 million Sm3 of o.e.

Wellbore 31/4-A-15 D started producing from the 31/4-A-1 B (Talisker) discovery on 11 January 2026. The licensees are now considering opportunities for developing Knockando Fensfjord.

Production license 055 was awarded in the fourth licensing round on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) in 1978. Brage was proven in 1980, and the Storting approved the plan for development and operation (PDO) in 1990.

The license is operated by OKEA with 35.2% working interest, along with partners Lime Petroleum (33.84%), DNO (13.25%), Petrolia NOCO (12.25%) and M Vest Energy (4.44%).

