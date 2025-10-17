McDermott Wraps Work at TotalEnergies’ Begonia Field off Angola

U.S. based engineering and construction firm McDermott has completed its activities for TotalEnergies' Begonia field development, offshore Angola.

Under the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning contract, McDermott's Amazon vessel installed more than 40 kilometers of rigid pipelines, while its North Ocean 102 vessel completed the project's subsea umbilical scope.

Awarded in 2022, the project followed the company's integrated execution model, drawing on its global engineering and procurement expertise, growing onshore fabrication capabilities in Luanda and offshore installation supported by its versatile marine fleet.

Located in Block 17/06, approximately 150 kilometers off the coast of Angola, Begonia marks McDermott's first subsea project in the country.

The Begonia development consists of five subsea wells tied back to the existing Pazflor floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in Block 17.

First oil was achieved in July of 2025, with the new infrastructure expected to add approximately 30,000 barrels of oil per day to Pazflor's existing production capacity.

"This milestone reflects the strength of our integrated subsea capabilities, executed seamlessly from engineering through offshore installation.

“It reinforces the strategic value the Amazon brings to our operations, especially in markets where deepwater infrastructure plays a vital role in advancing energy security,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.