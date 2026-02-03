Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D Seismic Survey in Timor Sea

Published

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a 3D seismic acquisition contract by Eni, covering the PSC TL SO 22-23 area in the Timor Sea.

The project comprises approximately 1,500 square kilometers and is scheduled to commence late in the first quarter of 2026.

The two-month survey will be conducted by Shearwater’s high-capacity vessel SW Bly, leveraging the company’s advanced acquisition capabilities and processing software to fast-track delivery of high-quality Decision Ready Data directly from the vessel to the client.

“This award strengthens Shearwater’s engagement with Eni and demonstrates their confidence in our efficient execution platform, advanced seismic technology and data quality. By delivering Decision Ready Data to Eni shortly after the data acquisition Shearwater will support timely and well-informed development decisions,” said Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater CEO.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas Offshore Survey Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Support Vessel Construction Vessel

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Fugro)

TotalEnergies Hires Fugro for North Sea Offshore Wind...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Streamer 4D Contract Offshore Norway
Concept illustration of FPSO with full scale (100 MW) SOFC installation with integrated carbon capture (Credit: MODEC)

MODEC, Eld Energy Partnership Targets Low-Carbon FPSO...
Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services Lines Up First Fleet Addition in 10...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Shell Sells 20% Stake in Offshore Orca Project to Kuwaiti Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company

Shell Sells 20% Stake in Offsh

Seatrium Wraps Up AmFELS Yard Sale

Seatrium Wraps Up AmFELS Yard

Strategic Marine Delivers CTV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Sector

Strategic Marine Delivers CTV

Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D Seismic Survey in Timor Sea

Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine