Akrake Completes Drilling of Sèmè Field Production Well Offshore Benin

Akrake Petroleum Benin, an indirect subsidiary of Rex International Holding, has completed drilling of the AK-2H horizontal production well at the Sèmè Field offshore Benin.

The AK-2H well was drilled with a total horizontal length of 1,405 meters through the reservoir section, including approximately 950 meters of oil-saturated sandstone in the H6 reservoir of the Abeokuta Formation of Cretaceous age. The remainder of the drilled section consists of non-reservoir shale, and no water-bearing sand was encountered.

The well was geo-steered using logging-while-drilling tools to ensure it remained within oil-bearing reservoir sandstone. Reservoir quality was reported in line with expectations, with average porosity exceeding 19% and average oil saturation above 70%.

The reservoir section has been completed with screens equipped with autonomous inflow control valves, designed to limit water production and maximize oil output. A downhole electrical submersible pump is being installed above the screens.

Meanwhile, final hook-up work is continuing on the mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) and the floating storage and offloading (SO) vessel at the field.

The Sèmè Field is located in Block 1 offshore Benin. AK-2H targets the H6 reservoir and is intended to drain the western section of the field. The well is one of two planned horizontal production wells for the H6 reservoir, alongside AK-1H, as part of the initial development phase.

Production from the field is expected to begin in early February 2026, following completion of the well and final installation activities. Initial output is expected to reach around 15,000 barrels of oil per day once the new wells are connected to production facilities.

The MOPU Stella Energy 1 was converted from an inactive drilling rig by Drydocks World in late 2025, while the FSO unit Kristina is also in the final stages of installation.

The drilling campaign also included the AK-1P exploration well, which was drilled to gather data on deeper hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs. Drilling operations encountered geomechanically unstable shale layers in the overburden, resulting in delays and the need to redrill sections of the wells. New geomechanical data obtained during operations enabled the AK-2H well to be drilled successfully.

Following startup of AK-2H, drilling of the remaining wells will be suspended as the contract for Borr Drilling’s jack-up rig Gerd comes to an end. Akrake plans to secure a new drilling rig later in 2026 to complete the remaining wells and assess the potential for an additional production well based on production data.

Akrake operates the Sèmè Field with an approximately 76% working interest. The government of Benin holds 15%, while Octogone Trading holds the remaining 9%.