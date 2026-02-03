Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Sells 20% Stake in Offshore Orca Project to Kuwaiti Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company

Published

© Adobe Stock/Lukasz Z
© Adobe Stock/Lukasz Z

Shell has agreed to sell a 20% stake in its Orca project offshore Brazil to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), the oil major said on Tuesday.

Shell will maintain a 50% stake and remain the operator, the company said, adding it would retain its position as the largest foreign producer in Brazil. It expects the deal to complete by the end of 2026.

The deal is subject to regulatory clearance, the election of preferential rights and closing conditions, Shell said.

Upon completion, Shell will hold a 50% operating stake in the project, Colombia's Ecopetrol 30% and KUFPEC 20%.

Orca is a deep-water project in the pre-salt Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said KUFPEC would sign a contract to invest in a field in Brazil with Shell.

"Building on this momentum, we look forward to expanding on our successful project with KUFPEC in Egypt," said Peter Costello, upstream president for Shell. "This further deepens our long-term commitment and strategic partnership in Kuwait through our strong collaboration with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation."

In July a subsidiary of KUFPEC announced a final investment decision with Shell Egypt to develop gas exploration at Egypt's Mina West field, Kuwaiti state news agency reported.

(Reuters)

People Industry News Activity Kuwait Brazil Offshore Oil And Gas Shale LNG Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Noble Tom Prosser jack-up, renamed to Freyja (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Noble Completes $360M Sale of Five Jack-Ups to Borr...
Petrobras’ P-66 FPSO (Credit: Andre Motta de Souza / Agencia Petrobras)

Petrobras’ Proven Oil and Gas Reserves Climb to 12.1 Bln...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Tanzania to Sign $42B LNG Project Deal by June
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Work at US Offshore Wind Project

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Shell Sells 20% Stake in Offshore Orca Project to Kuwaiti Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company

Shell Sells 20% Stake in Offsh

Seatrium Wraps Up AmFELS Yard Sale

Seatrium Wraps Up AmFELS Yard

Strategic Marine Delivers CTV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Sector

Strategic Marine Delivers CTV

Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D Seismic Survey in Timor Sea

Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine