MODEC Gets FEED Job for Shell’s Gato do Mato FPSO

MODEC has secured the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) system for Shell’s Gato do Mato development, offshore Brazil.

Gato do Mato FPSO will be moored at a water depth of approximately 2,000 meters, some 250 kilometers off the coast of Brazil.

MODEC will be responsible for the design of the hull and all related topsides facilities for the FPSO, which is projected to be moored by a SOFEC Spread Mooring system. The produced stabilized crude will be stored in the FPSO tanks and the oil will be offloaded to shuttle tankers to go to market.

MODEC has previously delivered 16 FPSOs to Brazil and has two more under construction currently. The FPSO Gato do Mato would be the second unit to be delivered directly to Shell by MODEC for operation in Brazil.

“MODEC is proud to be working on its nineteenth (19th) FPSO for Brazil and our second for Shell in Brazil. This milestone indicates the strong relationship between the two companies which now spans more than 20 years. We are excited about performing this FEED study for Shell,” said Hirohiko Miyata, MODEC’s President and CEO.

Gato do Mato is a deepwater pre-salt oil and gas discovery located in the Santos Basin. Shell is still evaluating the development solution for the project and final investment decision (FID) for the project is expected in 2025.