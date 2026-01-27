MODEC, Eld Energy Partnership Targets Low-Carbon FPSO Power

MODEC has signed a joint development agreement with Norway-based Eld Energy to advance an integrated solid oxide fuel cell and CO2 capture system for floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as the offshore industry looks to cut emissions from power generation.

Under the agreement, MODEC and Eld Energy will jointly develop a 120 kW solid oxide fuel cell system integrated with a CO2 capture and fuel recovery unit for FPSOs. The scope covers prototype design and manufacturing, with onshore operational testing planned by 2027 and offshore demonstration targeted to begin from 2028.

The collaboration builds on earlier work between the two companies, which since 2025 have jointly designed and manufactured a pilot-scale 40 kW SOFC offshore power system using associated natural gas produced during FPSO operations. Solid oxide fuel cells offer higher efficiency and lower emissions compared with conventional offshore power sources such as gas turbine generators.

The new agreement increases system output from 40 kW to 120 kW and incorporates a CO2 capture unit optimized for SOFC exhaust gases. MODEC said the development aims to deliver a scalable, multi-MW power system capable of meeting the full power demand of FPSOs with zero carbon intensity.

“These initiatives are expected to steadily enhance both the environmental performance and operational value of FPSOs,” MODEC said.

The company added that it will continue efforts to support stable energy supply while reducing CO2 emissions from FPSO operations in response to rising energy demand and sustainability requirements.