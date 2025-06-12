Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First Crude from ONE Guyana FPSO Set for Export in August-September

ONE Guyana FPSO (Credit: ExxonMobil)
ONE Guyana FPSO (Credit: ExxonMobil)

The first crude cargo from Guyana's fourth oil production facility, which arrived in the country in April and is being installed, is set to be exported between late August and early September, the government told Reuters on Tuesday.

A consortium by U.S. companies Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Hess HES.N and China's CNOOC 600938.SS controls all crude and gas output in Guyana. Each party individually exports its share of production, and the government also is entitled to a share as profit oil.


Why It's Important


The floating facility, built by SBM Offshore SBMO.AS and called One Guyana, is expected to begin producing in the coming months, expanding the consortium's output capacity to more than 900,000 barrels per day (bpd), the companies have said.

The first load of Guyana's new crude grade, called "Golden Arrowhead," will be of 1 million barrels, according to three trading sources with knowledge of the offer. The oil is expected to be the country's lightest with 36.5 API degrees of density and 0.25% of sulphur content, according to an assay seen by Reuters, making it easier to refine by non-complex facilities.

Because it will be the first cargo from that platform, it is expected to be sold soon by the three partners, one of the sources said.

One Guyana will produce crude and associated gas at the Exxon group's Yellowtail and Redtail offshore fields.

 

Reaction


Exxon, which leads the consortium, did not reply to a request for comment. Guyana's government did not provide further details.


Context


Since it started exporting crude in early 2020, the burgeoning oil nation has emerged as the fifth largest Latin American crude exporter after Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela and Colombia.

Guyana's oil exports rose 54% last year to some 582,000 bpd, fueled by European refiners' demand for easy-to-process sweet crudes, according to shipping data. Output capacity in the country is expected to reach 1.7 million bpd by 2030.


(Reuters - Reporting by Kemol King in Georgetown, Robert Harvey in London and Arathy Somasekhar and Marianna Parraga in Houston; editing by Edward Tobin and Nia Williams)

Industry News Activity Production South America Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Azule Energy)

TotalEnergies and Partners Sign PSC Extension for...
Weizhou 5-3 oil field (Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Starts Production at Offshore Field in South China...
© biggi62 / Adobe Stock

Eni, YPF Sign Deal for Argentina LNG Project
Illustration (Credit: MODEC)

MODEC, Carbon Clean to Advance FPSO-Mounted Carbon Capture...

Sponsored

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of AV!

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

Mission Specialist Technology:

Current News

TotalEnergies and Partners Sign PSC Extension for Deepwater Block off Angola

TotalEnergies and Partners Sig

Reach Subsea’s New 24-Meter USV Ready for Commercial Deployment

Reach Subsea’s New 24-Meter US

DNO Quadruples North Sea Production with Sval Energi Acquisition

DNO Quadruples North Sea Produ

FourPhase Nets Shell Contract for its Caribbean Oil and Gas Platforms

FourPhase Nets Shell Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine