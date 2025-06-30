Exail to Equip Petrobras FPSOs off Brazil

Inertial navigation technologies specialist Exail has secured a contract with Brazilian offshore services company Mitang to deliver 30 Quadrans Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) for floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs) operated by Petrobras off Brazil.

The Quadrans AHRS provides real-time measurements of pitch, roll, and heading, with a heading accuracy of 0.23° seclat RMS.

This level of precision is essential for monitoring platform stability and ensuring safe, uninterrupted operations during complex offshore activities, including in areas where GNSS coverage may be limited or intermittent.

Backed by Exail’s local technical support in Brazil, the solution meets Petrobras’ stringent operational requirements, ensuring smooth integration and ongoing service.

"This collaboration with Exail reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and safety in Brazil’s offshore sector. By integrating Quadrans technology on Petrobras FPSOs, we are enhancing real-time monitoring capabilities that are critical for managing complex rig moves with greater confidence and precision,” said Diego Fernandes, CEO of Mitang.