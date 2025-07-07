Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Lands Brava Energia's Job off Brazil

McDermott has been awarded a sizeable offshore transportation and installation contract by Brava Energia for the Papa-Terra field in the Campos Basin and the Atlanta field in Block BS-4 within the Santos Basin, both offshore Brazil.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will execute the transportation and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals and associated subsea equipment for two new wells at the Papa-Terra field and two new wells for the Atlanta Phase 2 development.

The scope also includes pre-commissioning and onshore base support services.

The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, but McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between $1 million and $50 million.

Operated by Brava Energia, the new wells at the Papa-Terra and Atlanta fields will support production ramp-up as part of the company's ongoing strategy to increase output and extend the life of deepwater infrastructure.

McDermott previously delivered the Papa-Terra tension leg wellhead platform – the first dry-tree floating production system offshore Brazil and the first tension leg platform installed in South America at the time.

"This award highlights the vital role of subsea infrastructure in enabling long-term production and asset value for deepwater developments. We will leverage our proven integrated delivery model, marine capabilities and expertise in delivering brownfield deepwater solutions to support Brazil and the broader South American offshore market,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

