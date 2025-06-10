Veolia to Provide Seawater Desalination Tech for Two Santos Basin FPSOs

Veolia, through its Water Technologies & Solutions business unit, has secured a multi-million dollar contract from Seatrium to provide advanced seawater desalination solutions for two floating production storage and offloading platforms (FPSOs) in one of Brazil’s largest offshore developments.

The project, which will serve Petrobras’ P84 and P85 FPSOs, demonstrates how innovative water treatment technology can address critical environment and operational challenges in offshore energy production.

Each platform will have the capacity to process 225,000 barrels of oil and 10 million cubic meters of gas daily, requiring sophisticated water management solutions to minimize environmental impact while maximizing production efficiency.

Oil and gas production relies on treated, desalinated seawater to be injected into reservoirs through sulphate removal units (SRU).

At the heart of this solution is an SRU system for water injection production, featuring Veolia’s ZeeWeed Ultrafiltration and SWSR Series Nanofiltration membranes.

These advanced systems will reliably process 1,960 cubic meters per hour of water per platform.

By removing harmful sulphates and other ions, this technological solution protects reservoirs and flowlines while reducing the environmental footprint of injection operations and ensuring optimal performance, according to Veolia, which added that its technology not only enhances oil recovery but also plays a crucial role in preventing well souring and scale formation, thereby extending the life of the infrastructure.

“This strategic partnership with Seatrium exemplifies how our advanced desalination technologies can drive both operational excellence and environmental responsibility in offshore energy production.

“Through our innovative solutions, we're helping secure vital energy needs while minimizing environmental impact ‒ a perfect alignment with Veolia's Green Up strategic program. We are particularly proud to support Seatrium and Petrobras in the energy sector's journey toward more efficient and environmentally conscious operations,” said Anne Le Guennec, CEO of Water Technologies at Veolia.

The two vessels, P-84 and P-85, will be deployed in the Atapu and Sépia fields, approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.