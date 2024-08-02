Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SLB OneSubsea to Supply Subsea Systems for Two Petrobras’ Ultra-Deepwater Fields

(Credit: Petrobras)

SLB OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has secured a major contract from Petrobras for the supply of subsea production systems and related services for two ultra-deepwater fields offshore Brazil.

As part of the second development of the Atapu and Sepia fields in Santos Basi, SLB OneSubsea will provide the Petrobras-standard configured, pre-salt vertical trees, subsea distribution units, subsea control systems and pipeline systems, along with related installation, commissioning and life-of-field services.

Much of the technology and equipment to be deployed, including the vertical trees and subsea control systems, will be produced and serviced locally at SLB OneSubsea’s facilities in Brazil.

“This award deepens our valued partnership with Petrobras, and we are proud to be supporting the development of such important assets to Brazil.

“Brazil is a key market for us, and our continued in-country investments are key to support the growth we envisage for the region,” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea.

These projects add to Petrobras’ material pre-salt investments and will enable the addition of two new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) platforms, P-84 (Atapu) and P-85 (Sepia).

They will each have a daily production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day and processing of 10 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The two FPSOs are expected to start producing as from 2029. They have been designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions through an all-electric configuration and technologies such as waste heat recovery, closed flare, cargo oil tank gas recovery and variable speed drive for compressors and pumps.

Seatrium has been hired by Petrobras, acting as operator of Atapu and Sepia consortiums, for the newbuild supply of FPSO platforms P-84 and P-85 for the fields.

To remind, in May 2024, Petrobras and its partners made the final investment decision (FID) for the second development phase of Atapu and Sépia fields.

