Seatrium Picks ABB to Supply Electrical Equipment for Petrobras' FPSOs

ABB has secured a large order by Seatrium, a global provider of marine engineering solutions based in Singapore, for the supply of electrical equipment and automation solutions on a new generation of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels for operator Petrobras.

The two vessels, P-84 and P-85, will be deployed in the Atapu and Sépia fields, approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

ABB will design and construct the topside and hullside electrical equipment, electrical substation automation and eHouses for both FPSOs.

Petrobras will utilize the ABB Ability System 800xA and IEC 61850 technologies for substation automation, which allow for seamless interoperability between Intelligent Electrical Devices and enhances operational efficiency and system reliability.

In a first for Petrobras, the P-84 and P-85 vessels will also feature an all-electric concept, which focuses on efficient power generation and increased energy efficiency, by u sing electrically driven compressors and motors to produce 165 MW power generation capacity.

The project also marks the first offshore application of ABB’s three Is-limiter configuration which, due to the FPSOs’ high-power capacity, is vital to ensuring short circuits are managed effectively. Is-limiters are fast-acting devices that prevent damage to electrical components and reduce mechanical and thermal stress by limiting the short-circuit current before it reaches its peak value.

Constructed by ABB Singapore, the FPSO topside systems will be installed in an ABB eHouse - a prefabricated transportable substation designed to house medium voltage and low voltage switchgear, critical power equipment and automation cabinets.

ABB’s Sorocaba factory – located 85 kilometers west of São Paulo in Brazil – will manufacture the UniGear ZS1 switchboard, which is used to distribute electric power safely and reliably in demanding applications.

“The offshore energy industry requires innovative solutions and technologies, at scale and at pace, to support an effective and secure energy market. With our ability to meet advanced technical requirements and high safety standards, along with our deep commitment to energy efficiency, we look forward to working with Seatrium on this large scale and complex project,” said Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB’s Energy Industries division.

Construction of the P-84 and P-85 FPSOs has been ongoing since 2024, with delivery of ABB’s eHouses expected by 2027.

Each vessel will have a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day.