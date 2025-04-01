Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Serica Energy Lowers 2025 Output Forecast Due to Triton FPSO Issues

Triton FPSO (Credit: Serica Energy)
Triton FPSO (Credit: Serica Energy)

British oil and gas group Serica Energy lowered its outlook for 2025 total production on Tuesday, pressured by production delays at its Triton floating production storage and offloading unit in the North Sea.

Serica has increased production through acquisitions and investments in recent years, but faced challenges in 2024 due to an outage at its Triton FPSO operation, which impacted output.

The company expects production at Triton to resume in June, with no further shutdowns planned for 2025.

Serica has revised its production forecast to between 33,000 and 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from the previous estimate of 40,000 boepd.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anandita Mehrotra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

