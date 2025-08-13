Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kent Wins Timor Sea Contract

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock
© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Kent has been awarded a new technical advisory services contract by the Australian Government to support the permanent plugging and abandonment of the Laminaria-Corallina oil fields in the Timor Sea.

The contract also includes advisory services for the safe removal of associated subsea infrastructure.

Under the initial two-year contract, Kent will deploy a multidisciplinary team of technical and regulatory experts to provide strategic and operational support throughout the planning and execution of the decommissioning phase.

This latest contract reflects Kent’s expanding footprint in Asia Pacific and its proven track record in complex offshore decommissioning projects.

